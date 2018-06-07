Yarn bombing slated

Installation of the Southern Ohio Museum’s first-ever yarn-bombing event is 1-4 p.m. Monday (Wednesday rain date) on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. The event is a creative, collaborative project bringing original, handmade, public art to the heart of downtown.

Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti or street art that employs colorful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk. It is also called yarn storming, guerrilla knitting, kniffiti, urban knitting or graffiti knitting.

While yarn installations – called yarn bombs or yarnstorms – may last for years, they are considered non-permanent, and, unlike other forms of graffiti, can be easily removed if necessary.

While other forms of graffiti may be expressive, decorative, territorial, socio-political commentary, advertising or vandalism, yarn bombing was initially almost exclusively about reclaiming and personalizing sterile or cold public places. It has since developed with groups graffiti knitting and crocheting worldwide, each with their own agendas and public graffiti knitting projects being run.