Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 22 public indictments following its June 1 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Charles Joey Adams, 40, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Billy James Arthur, 39, of South Webster, charged with 2 counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments;

Jessica Lee Underwood, 31, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, OVI;

Zachary Tyler Wooten, 23, charged with burglary, theft;

Leeanna Kinker, 21, of Minford, charged with theft from a person in a protected class, 5 counts of telecommunications fraud;

James T. Burns, 37, of Portsmouth, charged with obstructing official business;

Earl David Cassity, 45, of West Portsmouth, charged with vandalism;

Carolyn J. Brunner, 30, of Portsmouth, charged with theft, forgery, identity fraud;

Marquice Poore, 20, of Portsmouth, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, 2 counts of possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin;

James Stockham, 29, of South Shore, Ky., charged with failure to appear;

Shane Anthony Hudson, 51, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Timothy R. Royster, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Curtis Matthew Sparks, 35, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

David A. Smith, 32, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Teddy Ray Colley Jr., 36, of Sciotoville, charged with failure to appear;

Pami Jo Church, 28, of Sciotoville, charged with failure to appear;

Jacy Rideout, 25, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Jonathon Evans, 33, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Krista Rachelle Locher, 30, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Nigel Brad Harr, 38, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Adrienne Elaine Logan, 37, of West Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear; and

Charles D. Groves, 48, of Otway, charged with failure to appear.