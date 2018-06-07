Portsmouth man receives 15-year prison sentence

A Portsmouth man involved in a 2017 home invasion and accused of burglary and robbery has pleaded guilty and is now serving a 15-year sentence in prison.

Beau E. Fisher, 50, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and was sentenced.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Mark Kuhn who prepared the state’s case, the conviction stems from an Oct. 26, 2017, incident at White Gravel-McDaniel Road in Minford. A woman called 911 to report two men burst into her home with their faces covered and brandishing firearms. The woman and her neighbor, who was in residence when the break-in occurred, were tied up by the men as they searched the woman’s home for money.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived after the men fled the scene, and Detectives Triggs, Spencer and Conkel investigated. Deputies discovered a glove left behind by the intruders, and detectives sent the glove to the BCI forensic lab for DNA analysis. Using this evidence, detectives were able to identify Fisher and Derrick Mills as the intruders. Detectives presented their evidence before the Scioto County grand jury, and obtained arrest warrants for both men.

Mills pleaded guilty in April. He received a seven-year sentence, and agreed to testify against Fisher.

Immediately following the guilty pleas, Fisher was sentenced by Judge Jerome Catanzaro to 15 years in prison. Fisher was already incarcerated in the state prison system for violating terms of his post-release controlled supervision administered by the Ohio Parole Authority. Fisher was returned to prison to begin his sentence.