Manufacturing camps set for Ohio students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call Wednesday to encourage Ohio students to participate in summer manufacturing camps that are organized by Brown’s office throughout the state. Brown partners with Ohio businesses, educators and community leaders to host summer manufacturing camps to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

“Manufacturing is one of our state’s most important industries, but too often, our companies can’t find workers with the right skills, while our students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them,” Brown said. “We need today’s Ohio students to realize all the potential careers they could have in Ohio manufacturing. That’s why we started these camps.”

Brown’s office started organizing summer manufacturing camps in 2013, and since then, the number of camps throughout the state has grown every year. This year, Brown’s office will help organize 19 camps in 15 counties.

The camps kick off next week, but the only location in southern Ohio is Ross County June 19-21.

Brown was joined on Wednesday’s call by Mike Hovan, chief operating officer for Lauren International, a manufacturer in New Philadelphia. Hovan has helped organize the Tuscarawas County camp for the last three years, and joined Brown to emphasize the importance of these camps to Ohio communities.

“The Tuscarawas County Dale Lauren Foland Manufacturing Camp has been a great event for our community. It is changing kids’ perceptions of career opportunities in manufacturing. Our camp connects seventh and eighth graders in our county with great, local manufacturers in a fun, yet educational, summer camp environment so that kids can see the vast opportunities available to them in manufacturing careers right here in Tuscarawas County. As manufacturers here in the Tuscarawas Valley, we believe that we have a lot to offer the next generation and we are excited to show them what we are all about,” said Hoven.

Brown’s summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing, while teaching them the role manufacturing has played — and continues to play — in building and maintaining the economy and the middle class.

Campers visit local manufacturers, tour plants and work with their peers on hands-on projects specific to their communities. The camps are open to boys and girls. The ages or grades for each camp are determined by local organizers.