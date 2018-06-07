Signed bill improves veterans’ care

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Network (MISSION) Act, including multiple provisions introduced by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The Senate recently passed this legislation, which includes provisions Brown introduced to expand benefits for veterans’ caregivers, ensure safe opioid prescribing practices and better train doctors to meet veterans’ needs.

“We owe all of our veterans – and the families who support them – our gratitude, our respect and the highest-quality healthcare,” Brown said. “We still have work to do to support and improve VA, but this bill is an important step forward to provide for our veterans and the people who care for them.”

The bill passed in May by the Senate includes several provisions authored by Brown, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, including:

— Expanding caregiver benefits to veterans of all eras. Previously, comprehensive caregiver assistance and benefits were provided only to veterans injured on or after September 11, 2001, leaving family caregivers and veterans injured during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and 1990-1991 Gulf War ineligible for this critical support.

— Giving specific training to doctors outside the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) system on how to address veterans’ unique medical needs.

— Ensuring safe opioid prescribing practices for doctors and healthcare providers outside the VA system.