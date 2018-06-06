Jimmy John’s restaurant opens

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, located at 1115 Gay Street in Portsmouth, is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches.

This is Jimmy John’s first store in Portsmouth, says owner Brian Pontius. “We’re also excited for our customers to try out new products, including Kickin’ Ranch, sliced pickles and our 16-inch giant sandwiches.”

Pontius says he plans to hire about 26 employees.

The restaurant is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s has built its reputation on serving fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country, and is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. with more than 2,700 locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s offers delivery and catering. Call 740-981-3031, or online at online.jimmyjohns.com.