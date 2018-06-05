Chicken restaurant scheduled for area

In April, the local rumor mill was going nuts with supposed news of a Chick-fil-A franchise headed to Portsmouth. There was even a Facebook page dedicated to the restaurant’s supposed impending arrival.

Both the rumor and the Facebook page turned out to be phony.

This time, chicken is again involved, but the rumors are definitely true.

It’s not a Chick-fil-A, or even a national franchise, but spreading out from Columbus beginning in 1988, Roosters now has about 40 locations throughout Southern Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and one location in Indiana. The newest Roosters is slated to open in Waverly, about 30 minutes or so north of Portsmouth, on July 16, according to the Roosters in Chillicothe.

Roosters corporate headquarters did not return a phone call. According to the Chillicothe restaurant, as well as postings on local social media, the Waverly restaurant will be located in what is known as the Dakotas building north of the Waverly Walmart, which sits on Emmett Avenue.

With a name like Roosters, it’s obvious chicken is a big deal on the menu, and indeed Roosters is especially known for its wings. According to its online menu, wing sauces spread out on the spice scale from teriyaki to “nu-killer.” The menu also features chicken tenders, various chicken sandwiches, burgers and appetizers. According to social media, a sign in the window of the new restaurant states it will be hiring June 18-21.

