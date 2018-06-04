Wheelersburg man dies in crash

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on Dogwood Ridge near Edmond Drive in Scioto County.

Michael Brady Rose, 41, of Wheelersburg, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt southwest on Dogwood and lost control on a hillcrest, the Highway Patrol says.

The Highway Patrol says the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle overturned and partially ejected Rose. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County coroner. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was not wearing his seatbelt.