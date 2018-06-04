County road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for June 4-8 for the Engineer’s Department.

County crew work

Road Closures

Arion Road (CR48) in Union Township at the 1.750 and 2.118 mile markers will be closed 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 4. The location of the closure is between State Route 73 and Tatman-Arion Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Pollock Road (CR47) in Union Township at the 0.746 mile marker will be closed 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 4. The location of the closure is between Henley-Deemer Road and Waddell Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing a plastic pipe.

Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek Road (C41) in Union Township at the 7.367, 5.845 and 5.475 mile markers will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. The location of the closure is between Thompson Hill Road and Pond Creek-Bear Creek Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek Road (C41) in Union Township at the 5.306, 05.233 and 5.078 mile markers will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 6. The location of the closure is between Thompson Hill Road and Pond Creek-Bear Creek Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek Road (C41) in Union Township at the 4.783, 4.284 and 4.188 mile markers will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 7. The location of the closure is between Thompson Hill Road and Pond Creek-Bear Creek Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Drag Patching (weather permitting)

Salem Road (CR20) in Madison Township on Monday. June 4.

Cathey Lane (CR204) in Madison Township on Tuesday. June 5.

Woods Ridge Road (CR169) in Clay and Harrison Townships on Wednesday and Thursday, June 6-7.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

Rosemount Road in Clay Township.

Dutch Ridge Road and Swauger Valley Road in Harrison Township.

Ohio River Road in Porter Township.

Arion Road in Union Township.

Pollock Road and McDermott-Pond Creek Road in Rush and Union Townships.

Dry Run – Pond Creek Road in Rush and Washington Townships.

Bridge Replacement

Mill Road (TR262) in Porter Township at the 0.48 mile marker continues to be closed through Sept. 1. Demolition of the old bridge began May 21. The location of the bridge is near the intersection of Mill Road and Giant Oak Mill Road. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. is doing the demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new bridge.

Veterans Memorial Highway Impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through July 28. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through June 30. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow construction of bridge B-9 on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

U.S. Route 52 east bound ramp continues to be closed through June 20. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be completing station 39+40 manhole/headwall and east bound U.S. Route 52 concrete barrier wall.

Morris Lane-Blue Run Road (CR54) in Jefferson Township will be closed June 18-23. The location of the closure is between Flatwood-Fallen Timber rod (CR184) and Blue Run Township Road (TR182). Portsmouth Joint Venture will be erecting beams on bridge B-13 including spans 1, 2 and 3.