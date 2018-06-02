Crisp advances in pageant

Aurora Rose Crisp of Lucasville will represent Ohio June 23 at the Pure International Pageant in Orlando, Fla. Crisp is the daughter of Trudy and Charles Crisp Jr.

As Pure International Pageants’ newest crowned royalty, Crisp competed in modeling, personal introduction and personal interview at the Ohio State pageant, where she also learned many useful skills that will help her in her preparation for her goals and dreams.

Crisp will have the opportunity to attend festivals, parades, community activities and volunteering.

Pure International Pageants is a Christian-based pageant system. Visit www.pureinternationalpageants.com or call 740-709-1612.