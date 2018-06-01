PHS class reunions are Saturday

Portsmouth High School classes of 1953 and ‘54 will celebrate a picnic reunion beginning at noon Saturday, June 2, at Riverside Park, Route 52 West. A potluck lunch will start at 1 p.m.

All alumni of PHS are encouraged to attend to celebrate with friends and classmates. Bring family members along, if possible.

Chicken will be provided as the meat, and water as a drink (if you desire soft drinks, bring what you want for you and your family). Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, salad or dessert to share with all attendees.

Call Ron Gulley at 740-935-0767 or Shelby Powell at 740-250-9929.