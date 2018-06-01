Commissioners approve IV-D contract

Scioto County Commissioners have approved a contract for almost $100,000 to benefit the Department of Job and Family Services.

At their Thursday meeting in the county courthouse, commissioners approved an IV-D contract between the Department of Job and Family Services and the Scioto County Clerk of Courts effective from April 1 to March 31 in the amount of $95,773.32. According to Commission Chair Mike Crabtree, the contract is a program contract, and is part of the Child Support Enforcement Agency. The contact allows purchase services for the effective administration for the support enforcement program.

Additionally from Thursday, commissioners adopted two resolutions relating to the Briarcliff WWTP Elimination new pump station and force water main project. One resolution established a debt service fund, and the other established a receipt for the disbursement fund. According to both Crabtree and Commissioner Cathy Coleman, the project is on schedule.

Thursday’s meeting was the first for the commissioners after the Memorial Day holiday break.

The commissioners also approved minutes from its May 22 meeting, and approved appropriation requests and requests for fund transfers. Commissioners also approved the payment of then-and-now certificates, moral obligations and various funds docket.

Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

