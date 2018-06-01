Minford woman faces charges after search

A Minford woman is in jail facing a drug charge after the Scioto County Drug Task Force and FADE Task Force seized drugs, firearms, cash and property.

A joint investigation by Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department led to the arrests by the task forces Wednesday afternoon of Lori Ann Grooms, 36.

Drug task force officers, with assistance from a detective with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Carver Ridge Road in Portsmouth, where the drugs, firearms, cash and property were seized.

During a search of the residence and property, officers seized approximately 12 pounds of marijuana, five firearms, $3,400 in cash, a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Honda Rancher ATV.

Grooms was charged with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and placed in the Scioto County Jail.

Grooms is being held on a holder placed by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and was arraigned Thursday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The case is continuing to be investigated, and additional arrests are expected to be made.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Police Chief Robert Ware expressed gratitude for the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the search warrant execution, and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force call 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

