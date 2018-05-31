Of heroes and smoke alarms

The American Red Cross wants to honor local heroes for their dedication and work. The agency also says it has had a successful smoke alarm program this year.

Do you know a hero? The Ohio River Valley Red Cross is accepting nominations for its 20th annual Heroes Breakfast, which is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Friend’s Community Center. The event will conclude by 9:15 a.m. so guests may get to work or to other obligations.

Do you know someone who has performed an extraordinary act of courage? Someone who saved a life, made our community a safer place or gone above and beyond to help someone in need? Or someone who has dedicated countless hours to a special cause? Each year, the ORV American Red Cross presents awards to local heroes who saved lives, exemplified the Red Cross mission or made significant, positive differences in the community in the areas of emergency response, disaster preparedness and prevention.

“Heroes come in many shapes and sizes. In the past, we have honored individuals, groups, adults, children and even pets,” says ORV Red Cross Community Executive Debbie Smith. “We’re looking for everyday people who have performed extraordinary acts and appreciate creative nominations.”

Hero categories include Blood/Tissue/Organ Hero, CPR/AED/First Aid Hero, Community Hero, Military/Veteran Hero, Fire/Preparedness Hero, Adult Good Samaritan, Workplace Hero, Wellness Hero, Youth Good Samaritan, Volunteer Hero, Volunteer Hero and the Marcia Sanderlin Hero Award, which is presented to a Red Cross volunteer or supporter who has gone above and beyond expectations, either as a volunteer or financial supporter.

The nominations deadline is July 2. When nominating a group, at least one individual from the group must reside in Jackson, Pike, Lawrence, Adams, Brown or Scioto counties. The act of heroism must have occurred after Jan. 1, 2017, or be ongoing. Nomination forms may be picked up at the Red Cross office, 1801 Robinson Ave., or downloaded from the Red Cross ORV Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ORVredcross.

Sponsorships are also available. Anyone interested in becoming a Hero Sponsor may contact the ORV Red Cross at 740-354-3293. Individual tickets for the event are $10 per person or $25 for a patron, which includes name listed in the program.

All proceeds help support local disaster relief, prevention and preparation, lifesaving first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe, and international programs provided by the American Red Cross.

Smoke alarm success

Speaking of support for the Red Cross, it was just released that the American Red Cross exceeded its Sound the Alarm campaign goals as their national and local campaigns were extremely successful this year.

ORV volunteers and community partners installed 210 free smoke alarms in area residences, making 70 homes safer. Locally, 130 smoke alarms were installed by 24 volunteers in Portsmouth and New Boston during a single-day event on April 28. Volunteers also installed alarms by appointment in other areas of the community, bringing the campaign total to 210.

Nationally, 30,859 volunteers installed 103,423 smoke alarms in 43,008 homes across the country, surpassing the goal of installing 100,000 alarms nationwide between April 28 and May 13.

Because of the Red Cross Home Fire campaign, which started in 2014, the number of documented lives saved has now grown to 431.

“Because of our local community partners and sponsors, we were able to have a successful campaign. A special thanks to the Law Office of Jeremy Burnside for the facility and lunch, Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Portsmouth for donating the use of the vehicles, Tim Horton’s and Larry Moore Sporting Goods,” Smith said.

The ORV Red Cross has taught lifesaving skills and provided disaster prevention, relief and recovery services to the Ohio River Valley since 1917.

Volunteers who installed smoke alarms for the local Red Cross. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Sound-The-Alarm-Install-Event.jpg Volunteers who installed smoke alarms for the local Red Cross.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins at 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

