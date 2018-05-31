Getting around in Portsmouth and New Boston for the next three weeks just got more difficult.

Beginning Sunday night, road work will begin on U.S. 52 from U.S. 23 (Chillicothe Street) to Walmart, which is expected to restrict traffic flow and create backups for much of the month.

The good news is that the prime contractor, Shelly Company, is trying to alleviate the impact on traffic by conducting the work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Joe Gulley of the Shelly Company explains that the road work is from curb to curb, which means that anyone who usually parks along the westbound lanes of U.S. 52 during the night, will need to find alternative parking for the duration of the project.

“We are not doing any work during the daytime, so if you need to park during the day, please remember to move your vehicles by at least 6 p.m. so we can get our work done,” Gulley says. “We are working from curb to curb and do not want to have any vehicles towed out of the way. A Shelly employee will run through the project each day to ensure the street is clear of vehicles.”

The road work is scheduled to include sidewalk removal and replacements, concrete sawing for full and partial depth pavement repairs, milling and paving existing surfaces, and striping when the new surface is complete.

The contractor has already been conducting some road repairs, and are “about to perform milling and paving work, which requires the assistance of New Boston and Portsmouth” authorities.

“While the general public is excited or focused on the by-pass project, it is also projects like this that generate revenue to the local economy and provides gainful employment to sub-contractors, and our employees, who use their skills in performing work on different facets of jobs like this,” Gulley says.

Gulley cited the efforts of Portsmouth and New Boston law enforcement officers for their service in helping control traffic, and extended appreciation to “all the business owners who have allowed us to park our equipment next to the job site on their properties, and city officials from both New Boston and Portsmouth who have also worked with us in our task in completing this project in a timely manner.”

Gulley says construction crews are also aware of previous challenges in repaving a major highway, and wants to avoid a repeat of those headaches.

“Due to the large traffic volume in 52 East and West, and the experience last year when the eastbound job was being performed by another contractor, this project is being completed in the evenings between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” he says.

“We would ask for the cooperation of the driving residents as we hope to complete this project in three weeks. Signs will be placed on our project, and pamphlets placed on the doors to also help inform the general public what our schedule is. Please understand factors such as weather affect our schedule.”

“We again apologize for the inconvenience to the residents of New Boston and Portsmouth, and thank you for working with us. We are trying to do our part in making Scioto County a great place to live and raise our families,” Gulley says.

The construction project is being done in conjuction with the Ohio Deparment of Transportation.

