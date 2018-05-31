A ‘positive reflection’

Clay High School art students who participated in this year’s Artist-in-Residency program met recently at Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center for a book signing event.

“This is my third or even fourth year participating in the Artist-in-Residency program, and this project exceeded my expectations,” said SOMC Administrative Director Wendi Waugh, who called the book a “very positive reflection of our community.”

Coordinated by South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Gifted Services Coordinator Sharee Price, students worked throughout the school year with Ohio Arts Council Artist-in-Residence Gary Harwood, and their art teacher, Tiffany Moore, to create photographs that depicted positive aspects of their community. The images were collected and edited along with student comments and observations to create a book titled “In This Place.”

Local graphic designer Kelly Babcock volunteered to assist the students in the process of making the book a reality. She taught them about page layout, consistency of style and how to convey the story they wanted to tell with their images.

Also in attendance were representatives for the sponsors who supported this project financially. Sponsors included The Ohio Arts Council, Scioto Foundation, SOMC, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Portsmouth Area Ladies and Gary Harwood Photography LLC.

After the books were unveiled, students personally signed copies of their book and presented them to each of the sponsors. Copies were also presented to Clay High School librarian Cindy Parkes, Paige Williams of the Portsmouth Public Library, Maxine Malone of the 14th Street Community Center, Pegi Wilkes of Cirque d’Art, Joseph Pratt of Main Street Portsmouth and Wendi Waugh of SOMC Cancer Center.

Students wanted to give back to their community and also donated 10 copies of the book to the Cancer Center for patients to view while receiving infusion therapy. Clay High School senior Jordon Little gave a short presentation, and, together with his classmates, presented the books to Waugh.

“From the day that I met them, there was some kind of commitment from these kids. It was even emotional all the way through this project. Clay High School, and this class, was amazing to work with,” Waugh said. “Already this book at the Cancer Center has been very popular with patients, families, and staff.”

