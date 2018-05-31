Falls management class scheduled

Could you or someone you know benefit from helpful hints about preventing falls? Have you or someone you know turned down a chance to go out with family and friends because of a concern about falling? Have you or someone you know become afraid of a favorite activity due to a fear of falling? If so, there is a program offered locally through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) that is specifically designed to help with these and other similar concerns.

The program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants in the class learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Attending classes can help improve quality of life and independence, and there is no charge to attend.

In a study of participants after six months following the “A Matter of Balance” program, 97 percent are more comfortable talking about their fear of falling, 97 percent feel comfortable with increasing their activity level, 99 percent plan to continue exercising and 98 percent would recommend “A Matter of Balance.”

Upcoming classes in Scioto County will be June 5-28 at Wheelersburg Baptist Church Community Center, 11712 Gallia Pike. Sessions will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming “A Matter of Balance” series in Wheelersburg, call Carla Cox at AAA7 at 800-582-7277 ext. 284 or Jennifer Atkinson at ext. 247. Class size is limited, so if you or someone you know is interested, call soon to reserve your spot.

AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in southern Ohio, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. The Resource Center is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 800-582-7277 (TTY: 711), email info@aaa7.org or visit www.aaa7.org.