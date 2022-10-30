Easy recipe for enchiladas

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Jesse Caplinger. I received this recipe and information from Jesse a few weeks ago and I so much appreciated the time Jesse took to send me the recipe and not only that, he had to make it again to send me the photo.

We love hearing from our readers. Thank you so much Jesse and thank you for telling the readers about yourself. I will definitely make this recipe. It looks so good.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, and a story about the recipe if you like, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

The following is from this week’s guest, Jesse Caplinger:

I’m Jesse Caplinger. I’m newer to the area and have lived here in Brushcreek Township for almost five years now. I have definitely loved every minute of it. The beauty of the hills, the amazing lakes and small town feel of the area are greater than words can describe. I’m a proud son of a small farming family from Northeastern Clermont County (where I always lived before moving here) and a proud Blanchester High School alumnus (Go Wildcats!).

I love reading and trying out the recipes that you post in the newspaper each week. I also love the weekly paper that we get here. When I was younger, we had the Star Republican every week until it was discontinued. That was the only way we knew when school started for the year and when community events and such happened back then.

I’m always busy at work or doing chores and love easy-to-make recipes that are good. I also love to cook and try out new things.

I have an easy recipe for enchilada’s that I think you should try. It’s something a little different that everyone likes when I make it. If you like it, you’re more than welcome to put it in the paper. If not, that’s OK, too. You might have to cut out some or all of the P.S. part at the bottom. I’m pretty sure that I just started rambling, LOL. I’m technologically challenged so I had to type the recipe up on my phone and cut and paste it below ��.

Phone service is very unreliable out here most of the time. If you have any questions, feel free to email me back and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can.

Easy enchilada dinner

Ingredients:

3 10-ounce cans red enchilada sauce

Cooking oil

2 pounds ground chuck

2 8-ounce bags grated Mexican cheese

1 yellow onion, diced

1 package soft taco size flour tortillas

Chopped lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

Sour cream

Canned refried beans (La Preferida brand, authentic variety, is my favorite)

Spanish rice (I use the Knorr brand in the envelope package)

Directions:

Evenly coat the bottom of a Dutch oven or large skillet with cooking oil over medium/high heat.

Add half of the chopped onion and cook until the onion is soft.

Add the ground chuck and season with salt and pepper.

Cook beef until no longer pink, drain grease off, then return the meat to the pan.

Add two-thirds of one can of the enchilada sauce and one-half of one of the bags of cheese.

Cook on medium heat while stirring, until the cheese is melted and mixture is combined, remove from heat.

Coat the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish or disposable aluminum pan (with a cookie sheet to support the bottom) with the rest of the one-third can of enchilada sauce you used earlier.

On the tortillas, spoon the meat mixture on them (down the center in a line). Then roll the tortillas up and place them seam side down in the baking dish.

Cover the tops of the Enchiladas with the other two cans of enchilada sauce and top with the rest of the cheese.

Bake, uncovered, in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

While it’s baking, cook the refried beans and Spanish rice per package instructions.

Serve the enchilada’s topped with the rest of the onion, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Or whichever of the toppings you like.

P.S. — I love to cook and experiment. Don’t be afraid to add or omit certain ingredients to your preference. I usually add minced garlic to the meat when cooking it, for example. You can also have Mexican rice instead of Spanish rice. Some people like Jalapenos on top. I can’t or I would have heartburn for two days ��.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.