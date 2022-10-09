Niece comes through with chicken chili

In the Kitchen with Sharon is my sweet niece, Abby Roades. Abby sent me a picture of what she had made for her and her son Rowan for dinner and I sent back a message — What is that? It looks delicious.

And, of course, I said I need to put this in my column. Abby sent me the picture and recipe for chicken chili. I love it when a plan comes together. LOL!

Thank you, Abby. I know how busy you are with being a mother and starting a new career in law enforcement. You are kicking it girl. Thank you for taking the time to send this great recipe to your aunt Sharon. Love you.

Please send in your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you like, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

CHICKEN CHILI

Ingredients

2 pounds of chicken breast

2 cans of Rotel (undrained)

2 cans of corn (undrained)

2 cans of pinto beans (drained and rinsed)

2 cans of black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 large onion (optional)

2 cups of chicken broth

2 tbsp. of chili powder

1 tbsp. of cumin (optional)

1 tbsp. of black pepper

2 tbsp. of salt

2 packets of ranch seasoning

16 oz. of cream cheese (two bricks)

Directions

Put everything in a crock pot on high for four hours or low for eight hours. I shred my chicken once done and add it back in.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.