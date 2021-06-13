Smokey corn is a classic campfire dish

Many different foods call to mind campfire cooking. Foods cooked over an open fire take on a unique, smokey and savory flavor that is hard to replicate.

There’s something special about collectively preparing, cooking and sharing a meal in the great outdoors that makes camping so appealing.

Although s’mores may be the first treat that comes to mind when considering classic campfire foods, everything from casseroles to soups to cobblers can suffice. Even vegetables and seafood can be cooked over a campfire with the right preparation.

Corn on the cob is a tasty side dish that is tailor-made for campsite cooking. The sweet flavor of corn complements just about any meal, and those kernels take on a robust flavor when touched with a little char. Enjoy this recipe for “Campfire Corn on the Cob,” courtesy of Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

Campfire Corn on the Cob

Serves 4

4 corn on the cob (do not husk) Water

1/2 to 1 cup sugar (optional)

Butter to taste

Salt to taste (optional)

Mix the water and sugar in a clean bucket, cooler or large pan (add enough water to cover corn). Add the corn to the water mixture and soak for 1 to 2 hours. Remove the corn from the water and place over the campfire or on the grill, turning often to avoid over-burning the husk. Cook for approximately 20 to 30 minutes or until tender; remove corn from the fire. Peel back the husk and silk, spread with butter and/or salt. Enjoy steaming hot.

