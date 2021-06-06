Burger season gets fired-up

As the mercury rises, the opportunities to cook a greater number of meals on the grill increases. For many people, there’s nothing like the smoke-kissed flavor of meats, poultry and vegetables seared over an open flame.

Hamburgers are a grilling staple in many households. Burger flavors and toppings are only limited by a home cook’s imagination.

For those who may need a little burger inspiration, this recipe for “Barbecue Chipotle Burgers” courtesy of the Iowa Beef Council features a beer-based homemade barbecue sauce and is best served on Texas Toast for an extra burst of flavor.

Barbecue Chipotle Burgers

Serves 4

1 pound ground beef (93 percent lean or leaner)

1/2 cup beer

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespons ketchup

1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 slices frozen Texas Toast

2 spears pickled okra, sliced

To prepare barbecue sauce, combine beer, brown sugar, ketchup, chipotle peppers, and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until sauce is thickened; set aside.

Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160 F, turning occasionally. (Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.)

Meanwhile, prepare Texas Toast according to package directions. Cut each piece of toast in half. Fresh Texas toast, buttered, may be used instead of frozen product.

For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce over one toast half. Top with burger, another tablespoon sauce and okra slices. Close sandwich.

Cook’s Tip: Dill pickle chips or pickled jalapeño peppers may be substituted for pickled okra.

