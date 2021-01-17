Dinner’s done quickly with savory chops

More people are cooking at home in 2020, which makes this a great time to expand your culinary repertoire with delicious meals that can feed the whole family. Experimenting with different flavors is easy when such flavors are paired with familiar favorites.

Pork chops are a staple in many households. This recipe for “Pork Chops With Mustard Sauce and Tarragon” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!” (Time Home Entertainment), edited by Allie Lewis Clapp and Lygela Grace, gets a twist from a tangy mustard sauce, white wine and fresh herbs. Paired with a refreshing salad, this meal can go from kitchen to table in mere minutes.

Pork Chops With Mustard Sauce and Tarragon

Serves 4

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 boneless pork chops (1 inch thick; about 11Ú2 pounds total)

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 shallots, finely chopped

3/4 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 small head frisŽe, torn into pieces (about 4 cups)

1 lemon cut into wedges

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Heat oven to 400 F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork with 1Ú2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and roast until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the shallots and 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cream and simmer until the sauce just thickens, about 1 minute more. Whisk in the mustard. In a large bowl, toss the frisŽe with the remaining tablespoon of oil. Serve with the pork, sauce and lemon wedges. Sprinkle the pork with the tarragon.

Tip: If you donÕt have heavy cream, sour cream will work. After simmering the wine and shallots, remove the skillet from the heat and whisk in the mustard and 2 tablespoons sour cream.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_DE20B418.jpg