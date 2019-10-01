Fall Trade Days hits Lucasville this weekend

If you are looking to buy anything from mums to car parts to lawnmowers to a new hunting rifle, the upcoming fall Lucasville Trade Days could be a worthy stop for you to make this weekend.

Maybe you actually are on the hunt for a new pet, something similar to one of the giant tortoises available at a previous Trade Days, according to event coordinator Jim Wirth. While Wirth said you can buy, sell or trade just about anything at the event held three times a year at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, Wirth said the tens of thousands of people who descend on the Trade Days events don’t show up just to make purchases, purchases that in most cases they easily could make elsewhere.

“Trade Days are an old world style gathering of people,” Wirth said. “I hesitate to use the word ‘fleamarket,’ because it conjures up a certain picture that’s not entirely accurate.”

According to Wirth, people think of Trade Days as more of an event than a shopping spree. He likened it to the types of gatherings held in this area when trappers would show up to swap their furs, farmers would sell their wares and, possibly most importantly from Wirth’s point of view, folks would show up just to socialize.

“It reaches to the very core nature of many country folk,” Wirth said. “People like the down-home nature of it… it’s old-fashioned, hard-core Americana.”

Wirth expects vendors for the fall show, the last of 2019, to number about 2,000. But again, he insists many visitors don’t show up just to go shopping.

“They find a shady spot, park themselves and enjoy a corn dog or some homemade ice cream,” said Wirth, who obviously believes conversation and fellowship are huge parts of the attraction of Trade Days. He joked about listening to the hunters and fishermen swap lies about the success of their latest expeditions.

Lucasville Trade Days is a for-profit venture, one of several shows put on by Ohio Trade Days. In addition to the three Lucasville shows, Wirth said his company probably most notably puts on a huge car themed show in Springfield four times a year. They also recently launched a Chillicothe Trade Days to be held twice annually.

In Lucasville, Wirth said the summer show is the largest, usually attracting about 2,500 vendors. He said the fall show, in terms of both vendors and visitors, amounts to about 80 percent of the summer edition. Wirth added visitor attendance always is highly weather dependent, stating the Lucasville shows suffered a bit from bad weather last year so he is hoping for decent weather this weekend. He noted many farmers and animal handlers won’t bring out their livestock in nasty weather for obvious reasons.

With just a few days remaining before the Saturday and Sunday show, Wirth said the best bet for anyone looking to still grab a vendor stall is to call the Trade Days office at 937-728-6643. A limited number of stalls may or may not be available Saturday. Wirth said repeat vendors often are very picky about their locations, contending some spots are better than others. From Wirth’s point of view, most spots are about equal. He said after events he often walks the fairgrounds and finds the grass is trampled in every spot just about evenly. Should you not be able to reach them by phone, you can find more information on their website, lucasvilletradedays.com.

The fall Lucasville Trade Days offers a one day preview beginning 3 p.m., Oct. 4. The event runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 5 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 6. Parking is free on fairground lots.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370-0715.

