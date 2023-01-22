Scioto County Public Library book recommendations

Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry – In an extraordinary story that only he could tell―and in the heartfelt, hilarious, and warmly familiar way only he could tell it―Matthew Perry lays bare the fractured family that raised him (and also left him to his own devices), the desire for recognition that drove him to fame, and the void inside him that could not be filled even by his greatest dreams coming true. Readers might also enjoy Waxing on: the karate kid and me by Ralph Macchio or Scenes from my Life by Michael Kenneth Williams.

Coming Home by Shelley Shepard Gray – Anderson Kelly and Chelsea Davis were once the high school “it” couple—the star quarterback and the valedictorian. They broke up when Anderson joined the army and one poor decision at a fraternity party changed Chelsea’s life. Now, she works long shifts in a senior center to support her nine-year-old son, Jack. After multiple tours in Afghanistan, Anderson has changed, too—physically scarred but mentally strong—and he decides to move back home. Anderson and Chelsea steer clear of each other to avoid reopening old wounds, until they are forced to reconnect through the senior center. They soon discover that the love they once shared never completely vanished. But it will take a fire, a dangerous collision, and the love of one little boy to help Anderson and Chelsea see that the future they’ve always yearned for is in sight… Readers might also enjoy The One You’re With by Lauren K. Denton or Looking for Leroy by Melody Carlson.

Reader, I Murdered Him by Betsy Cornwell – After a violent exchange, Adele decides to become a vigilante for woman’s justice in the world of Victorian England. She uses her quick wits to tackle her friend’s violent boyfriends to keep them safe. But can she guarantee her own safety as well? Readers might also enjoy Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong or Together We Burn by Isabel Ibanez.