Scioto County Public Library book recommendations

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

A Thousand Heartbeats by Keira Cass – Princess Annika has lived a life of comfort—but no amount of luxuries can change the fact that her life isn’t her own to control. The king, once her loving father, has gone cold, and Annika will soon be forced into a loveless marriage for political gain. Miles away, small comforts are few and far between for Lennox. He has devoted his life to the Dahrainian army, hoping to one day help them reclaim the throne that was stolen from them. For Lennox, the idea of love is merely a distraction—nothing will stand in the way of fighting for his people. But when love, against all odds, finds them both, they are bound by its call. They can’t possibly be together—but the irresistible thrum of a thousand heartbeats won’t let them stay apart. Readers might also enjoy Cursed by Marissa Meyer or The Luminaries by Susan Dennard.

Nerd: Adventures in Fandom from This Universe to the Multiverse by Maya Phillips – From the moment Maya Phillips saw the opening scroll of Star Wars, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, her life changed forever. Her formative years were spent loving not just the Star Wars saga, but superhero cartoons, anime, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harry Potter, Tolkien, and Doctor Who—to name just a few. As a critic at large at The New York Times, Phillips has written extensively on theater, poetry, and the latest blockbusters—with her love of some of the most popular and nerdy fandoms informing her career. Now, she analyzes the mark these beloved intellectual properties leave on young and adult minds, and what they teach us about race, gender expression, religion, and more. Spanning from the nineties through to today, Nerd is a collection of cultural criticism essays through the lens of fandom for everyone from the casual Marvel movie watcher to the hardcore Star Wars expanded universe connoisseur. Readers might also enjoy Visual thinking: the hidden gifts of people who think in pictures, patterns, and abstractions by Temple Grandin or This is what it sounds like: what the music you love says about you by Susan Rogers.

Friends Like These by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez – Jake Healy and Jessica Sanchez are attending the highly anticipated end of summer party to end all parties to kick off their summer year, when they get swept up in a viral prank video and a body is discovered on the beach the next day. They only have a few days to uncover the mystery before the murderer strikes again. Readers might also enjoy The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky or This is Not the Real World by Anna Carey.