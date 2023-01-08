Portsmouth Library’s book recommendations.

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey by Serena Burdick – England, 1898. When Evelyn first married the famous novelist William Aubrey, she was dazzled by his brilliance. But their newlywed bliss is brief when William is gripped by writer’s block, and he becomes jealous of Evelyn’s writing talent. When he commits the ultimate betrayal—stealing a draft of her novel and passing it off as his own—Evelyn decides to write her way out of their unhappy marriage. California, 2006. Abigail always wondered about her father, his identity forever lost when her mother unexpectedly died. Or so Abigail thought, until she stumbled upon his photo and a message that her great-great-grandmother was the author Evelyn Aubrey, leading Abigail on a journey to England in search for answers. There, she learns of Evelyn’s shocking disappearance and how London society believed she was murdered. But from what she uncovers about Evelyn, Abigail believes her brilliant great-great-grandmother had another plot up her sleeve. Readers might also enjoy The English Wife by Lauren Willig or The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe.

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman – Just thirty years ago, the 90’s brought about a revolution in the human condition. Beyond just pop culture, like Cop Killer and Titanic, there was a complete shift in how society was perceived: pre-9/11 politics, the rise of the internet, and the apathetic belief that trying too hard was humiliating. It was the last era that held the idea of a true, hegemonic mainstream before it all began to fracture. In this book, Chuck discusses it all- the film, the sports, the TV, the politics, and the changes regarding race, class, and sexuality. Whether you were around in the 90’s or not, this is an all-encompassing must read. Readers might also enjoy A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib or The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff.

I Miss You, I Hate This by Sara Saedi – The lives of high school seniors Parisa Naficy and Gabriela Gonzales couldn’t be more different. Parisa, an earnest and privileged Iranian American, struggles to live up to her own impossible standards. Gabriela, a cynical Mexican American, has all the confidence Parisa lacks but none of the financial stability. She can’t help but envy Parisa’s posh lifestyle. Despite their differences, as soon as they met on the first day of freshman year, they had an “us versus the world” mentality. Whatever the future had in store for them—the pressure to get good grades, the litany of family dramas, and the heartbreak of unrequited love—they faced it together. Until a global pandemic forces everyone into lockdown. Suddenly senior year doesn’t look anything like they hoped it would. And as the whole world is tested during this time of crisis, their friendship will be, too. Readers might also enjoy Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker or Sick Kids In Love by

The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_C51FEA0C-2433-4065-9D75-D6AAEDD4456F_ne202318123849171.jpeg The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey I Miss You, I Hate this https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_AB0F714C-15B5-47B7-A791-02B551585924_ne202318123854180.jpeg I Miss You, I Hate this The Nineties https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_501AD7C5-D822-4DA8-B7C6-12BA408F5E09_ne202318123858536.jpeg The Nineties