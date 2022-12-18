Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Christmas Murder Game by Alexandra Benedict – The annual Christmas Game is afoot at Endgame House, the Armitages’ grand family home. This year’s prize is to die for―deeds to the house itself―but Lily Armitage has no intention of returning. Until, that is, she receives a letter from her aunt promising that the game’s riddles will give her the keys not only to Endgame, but to its darkest secrets, including the identity of her mother’s murderer. Now, Lily must compete with her estranged cousins for the twelve days of Christmas. The snow is thick, the phone lines are down, and no one is getting in or out. Lily will have to keep her wits about her, because not everyone is playing fair, and there’s no telling how many will die before the winner is declared. Readers might also enjoy Murder Most Festive by Ada Moncrieff or Murder for Christmas by Francis Duncan.

Single and Ready to Jingle by Piper Rayne – What started as a dumpster fire of a blind date turns into a deal. In truth, it probably didn’t help that I showed up dressed like an elf but that’s a story for another time. Santa likes lists and so do I, so here’s all the reasons why Andrew and I aren’t right for each other: He’s my brother’s best friend. He’s the biggest grump I’ve ever met. He hates Christmas. So, when he calls for my help in planning his firm’s holiday party, I can’t pass up the opportunity to grow my small business. Bonus, we made a deal, and he agreed to attend three holiday events with me so I can make him fall in love with Christmas. As if I’d pass up an opportunity to make a Grinch’s heart grow three times its size. It isn’t long until I discover Andrew has a very real reason to hate Christmas and I start to see him in a different light. That’s when the Christmas miracle begins. Readers might also enjoy All I Want for Christmas by Maggie Knox or The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk.

Five Survive by Holly Jackson – Eighteen-year-old Red and her friends are on a road trip in an RV, heading to the beach for Spring Break. It’s a long drive but spirits are high. Until the RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere. There’s no mobile phone reception and nobody around to help. And as the wheels are shot out, one by one, the friends realize that this is no accident. There’s a sniper out there in the dark watching them and he knows exactly who they are. One of the group has a secret that the sniper is willing to kill for. A game of cat-and-mouse plays out as the group desperately tries to get help and to work out which member of the group is the target. Buried secrets are forced to light in the cramped, claustrophobic setting of the RV, and tensions within the group will reach deadly levels. Not everyone will survive the night. Readers might also enjoy Nothing More to Tell by Karen M. McManus or The Murder Game by Carrie Doyle.

