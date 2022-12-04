Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

A Quiet Life by Ethan Joella – In this beautifully crafted and profoundly moving novel, three parallel narratives converge in poignant and unexpected ways, as each character bravely presses onward, trying to recover something they have lost. Emotionally riveting and infused with hope, A Quiet Life celebrates humanity in the midst of uncertainty. Readers might also enjoy A Town Called Solace by Mary Lawson or Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Stroute.

The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch: When college sweethearts Frankie and Ezra broke up before graduation, they vowed to never speak to each other again. Ten years later, on the eve of the new millennium, they find themselves back on their snowy, picturesque New England campus together for the first time for the wedding of mutual friends. But when they wake up in bed next to each other the following morning with Ezra’s grandmother’s diamond on Frankie’s finger, they have zero memory of how they got there—or about any of the events that transpired the night before. Now Frankie and Ezra have to put aside old grievances in order to figure out what happened, what didn’t happen…and to ask themselves the most troubling question of all: what if they both got it wrong the first time around? Readers might also The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary.

Creep: A Love Story by Lygia Day Peñaflor – Laney and Nico are the most popular couple in school, and Rafi wants to be part of their lives, doing her best to become their best friends. But what will happen when their relationship fails? Will she do anything to get them back together? Readers might also enjoy What We Buried by Kate A. Boorman or We Made It All Up by Margot Harrison.

A Quiet Life https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Quiet-life_1.jpeg A Quiet Life The Rewind https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_The-rewind-_1.jpeg The Rewind Creep: A Love Story https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Creep-_1.jpeg Creep: A Love Story