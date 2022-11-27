Children help with a special treat

Hello everyone! I have a special guest in the kitchen with me this week — my niece and her two little boys, Coleson and Branson, making apple eclair cake. I am so glad to see moms taking their children in the kitchen and letting them be part of the meal preparation and letting them see what goes on to prepare a meal.

I guess I am old-fashioned, but it’s good to see family’s sitting at the same table having a meal. I know it’s hard when you work all day to come home and start dinner, but I think it’s worth it. The little one can set the table and help clear the table after dinner is finished.

I am proud of you Taylor Ann Hemming. After working all day at the hospital and to come home and take the time with your boys — you will be so glad you did. Thank you for sharing this wonderful dessert with all of us. As you can see, Coleson and Branson think its delicious and that’s good enough for me.

Please send me your favorite memories and recipes so I can share them. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-345.

Have a great week!

CARAMEL APPLE ECLAIR CAKE

Ingredients

Apples

5 lbs. Granny Smith

1 cup while sugar

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1-2 tbsp. all-purpose flour (if needed)

Filling

2 boxes vanilla instant pudding (3.4 ounces each)

3 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

8 ounces Cool Whip (thawed)

Layers

21 whole cinnamon graham crackers

16 ounces of caramel apple dip

** Make apples ahead (need to be room temperature)

Instructions

Apples

In a large saucepan, combine diced, peeled apples, sugar and cinnamon over medium low heat. Cook and stir until apples are tender. If apples have a lot of juice, sprinkle two tablespoons of flour lightly over the apples and stir until thickened. Remove from the heat and allow apples to cool to room temperature.

Filling

In a large bowl, whisk together pudding and milk. Stir in sour cream and Cool Whip.

Assemble

Line the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with seven graham crackers. Top with half of the apples. Spoon half of the pudding mix over the apples. Repeat once more. Add the last layer of graham crackers on top. Heat caramel dip for 30 seconds, mix, then heat for another 30 seconds or until softened (not hot or totally melted). Spread caramel evenly over the graham crackers. Refrigerate eight hours or overnight.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.