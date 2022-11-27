Library recommendations for the week of November 28th

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet by John Green -This collection of essays from John Green, author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down, focuses on many different aspects of this human-centered planet by taking seemingly random topics such as sunsets or the QWERTY keyboard and rating them on a 5-star scale. Through this rating system John Green is able to show both the inspiring and mundane that occurs throughout everyday life and breakdown the complex contradictions of humanity that have been tested, especially within the past few years, as the world is both feeling more united and more separated than ever before. Readers might also enjoy Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell or Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations by Jonny Sun.

The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – Having survived combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and been decorated with medals, Travis Devine mysteriously leaves the Army under a cloud of suspicion. His daily commute on the 6.20 a.m. train into New York’s financial district, to his new job as an analyst at the minted powerhouse investment bank Cowl and Comely, takes him into a world where greed, power, jealousy and ambition result in the financial abuse of the masses and the enrichment of an elite few. But it is on this daily journey that he passes a house where he sees something that sounds alarm signals he cannot ignore. A close friend of Devine’s, Sarah Ewes, is the first victim and the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death at Cowl and Comely compel him to investigate further. As the deaths pile up, and the major players show their hands, he must question who he can trust and who he must fight. Readers might also enjoy Treasure State by C.J. Box and The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham.

We are the light by Matthew Quick – After a recent tragedy, everyone in a small Pennsylvania town sees Lucas Goodgame as a hero, except Lucas. Visited every night in his dreams by his wife, the widower Lucas struggles to find meaning in his life until a grieving teenager begins camping in Lucas’ backyard. As an unlikely alliance takes place, Lucas’ act of kindness magically transforms the entire town.