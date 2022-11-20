Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Ways We Hide by Kristina McMorris – Raised amid the hardships of Michigan’s Copper Country, Fenna Vos has learned to focus on her own survival-even now, with the Second World War raging in faraway countries. Though she performs onstage as the assistant to an unruly escape artist, behind the curtain she’s the mastermind of their act. After all, her honed ability to control her surroundings and elude entrapments, physical or otherwise, reliably suppresses the traumas of her youth. For all her planning, however, Fenna fails to predict being called upon by British Intelligence. Tasked with creating escape tools to thwart the Germans, MI9 seeks those with specialized skills for a war nearing its breaking point. Fenna reluctantly joins the unconventional team as an inventor. But when a test of her loyalty draws her deep into the fray, she discovers no mission is more treacherous than escaping one’s past. Readers might also enjoy The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer or Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah.

Poster Girl by Veronica Roth – WHAT’S RIGHT IS RIGHT. Sonya Kantor knows this slogan—she lived by it for most of her life. For decades, everyone in the Seattle-Portland megalopolis lived under it, as well as constant surveillance in the form of the Insight, an ocular implant that tracked every word and every action, rewarding or punishing by a rigid moral code set forth by the Delegation. Then there was a revolution. The Delegation fell. Its most valuable members were locked in the Aperture, a prison on the outskirts of the city. And everyone else, now free from the Insight’s monitoring, went on with their lives. Sonya, former poster girl for the Delegation, has been imprisoned for ten years when an old enemy comes to her with a deal: find a missing girl who was stolen from her parents by the old regime, and earn her freedom. The path Sonya takes to find the child will lead her through an unfamiliar, crooked post-Delegation world where she finds herself digging deeper into the past—and her family’s dark secrets—than she ever wanted to. Readers might also enjoy Afterland by Lauren Beukes or This Might Hurt by Stephanie Wrobel.

Dawnlands by Philippa Gregory – It is 1685, England is on the brink of a renewed civil war against the Stuart kings and many families are bitterly divided. From the last battle in the desolate Somerset Levels to the hidden caves on the slave island of Barbados, Alinor and her family find themselves entangled in palace intrigue, political upheaval, and life-changing secrets in 17th-century England. Readers might also enjoy Katherine of Aragon by Alison Weir and The Queen’s Governess by Karen Harper.

The ways we hide https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_1_1.jpeg The ways we hide Poster girl https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_2_1.jpeg Poster girl https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_2_2.jpeg Dawnlands https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_3_1.jpeg Dawnlands