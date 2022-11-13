Week of November 14 book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Perfect Turkey Cookbook: More Than 100 Mouthwatering Recipes for the Ultimate FeastThe Perfect Turkey: More Than 100 Mouthwatering Recipes for the Ultimate Feast by Keith Sarasin – The only turkey cookbook you’ll ever need! Never worry about whether your turkey is dry or underdone again—The Perfect Turkey Cookbook takes all of the mystery and guesswork out of the equation. With helpful cooking charts and easy-to-follow recipes with accompanying illustrations and full-color photographs, this handy little cookbook will be your faithful sidekick whenever turkey is in the menu plan…and no need to stick to the same old standbys of mashed potatoes, squash, and stuffing (although you can if you want to—those are here, too!)! Mix it up a bit with creative new takes on the classics, or totally step outside of your culinary comfort zone with brand new, mouth-watering recipes. Readers might also enjoy Williams-Sonoma- Entertaining: Thanksgiving Entertaining or America’s Test Kitchen: The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook.

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi – When COVID-19 sweeps through New York City, Jamie Gray is stuck as a dead-end driver for food delivery apps. That is, until Jamie makes a delivery to an old acquaintance, Tom, who works at what he calls “an animal rights organization.” Tom’s team needs a last-minute grunt to handle things on their next field visit. Jamie, eager to do anything, immediately signs on. What Tom doesn’t tell Jamie is that the animals his team cares for are not here on Earth. Not our Earth, at least. In an alternate dimension, massive dinosaur-like creatures named Kaiju roam a warm and human-free world. They’re the universe’s largest and most dangerous panda and they’re in trouble. It’s not just the Kaiju Preservation Society that’s found its way to the alternate world. Others have, too—and their carelessness could cause millions back on our Earth to die. Readers might also enjoy Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir and Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton.

Each Night Was Illuminated by Jodi Lynn Anderson – The day the train fell in the lake, Cassie stopped believing in much of anything, despite growing up in a devout Catholic family. Then she set her mind to forgetting the strange boy named Elias who was with her when it happened. When Elias comes back to town after many years away, Cassie finds herself talked into sneaking out at night to follow him ghost-hunting—though she knows better than to believe they will find any spirits. Still, the more time she spends with Elias—with his questions, his rebelliousness, his imagination that is so much bigger than the box she has made for herself—the more Cassie thinks that even in a world that seems broken beyond repair, there just may be something worth believing in. Readers might also enjoy You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow or Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon.

