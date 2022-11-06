Portsmouth Public Library Recommendations- Nov. 7

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Deer Man: Seven Years Living with Deer in the Wild by Geoffroy Delorme – This extraordinary book tells the story of Geoffroy Delorme, an accomplished photographer, lecturer and nature lover, who, recalling a chance meeting with a young roe deer in his youth, decides to change his life. He casts his metropolitan world behind and relocates to the sumptuous national forest of Louviers, Normandy to live with the deer and immerse himself in the wilderness for seven years. Alone in the forest with no tent, no shelter and not even a sleeping bag or blanket is an exercise in pure survival, and so Geoffroy follows the deer’s behaviour closely. He adapts to their way of life, learns to eat and sleep among them, and acquires a unique understanding of these extraordinary creatures. Over time he befriends the deer and becomes part of a wild animal family with which he shares moments of joy, sorrow and even fear. Readers might also enjoy Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach or The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben.

The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne – Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel in the tower, but do you know the story of the witch who put her there? Told from her own perspective, The Book of Gothel is a lush, historical retelling filled with dark magic, crumbling towers, mysterious woods, and evil princes. This is the truth they never wanted you to know, as only a witch might tell it. Readers might also enjoy Malice by Heather Walter or The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden.

What We Saw by Mary Downing Hahn – When best friends Abbi and Skylar witness a clandestine meeting between a mysterious woman and someone in a dark van, they’re thrilled. Finally, a mystery to spice up the summer! Who could these people be? Why are they meeting? They are spies? Criminals? The two girls are determined to find out. But then a local woman goes missing and is found dead in the woods. And Abbi and Skylar realize that their detective work could hold the keys to solving her murder. Suddenly, sleuthing isn’t so fun anymore. As tensions rise and their friendship frays, the girls find themselves in increasing danger, and must choose between keeping a secret or exposing a life-altering truth. Readers might also enjoy Ravenfall by Kalyn Josephson and Ghostlight by Kenneth Oppel.