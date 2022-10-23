A fancy cake without the fuss

Hello! In the kitchen this week I have my favorite hairdresser, Caroline Osborne, owner of Wild Mane Salon.

Who likes a fancy cake without all the fuss? I know I do. No one but you will know the real secret, but now I know it. I went in for my appointment this week and there Caroline was smiling her beautiful self with a piece of cake. She said, “It’s your lucky day.” And I would have to say it was. This cake is delicious. And, of course, I had to ask for the recipe. Caroline said of course. I took her picture handing me the cake and here you go.

The rest is history because I ate the cake — and I didn’t share with anyone.

Here is your fancy and no fuss recipe. Enjoy!

1 box french vanilla cake mix. Mix as directed on the box. Bake on 350 degrees in two 9-inch cake pans. Cool completely. Add one cup of red raspberry jam between the layers. Then ice with vanilla icing. Sprinkle coca on top and garnish with fresh raspberries.

It’s that simple. I love this recipe. Thank you, Caroline, for not only sharing a piece of your cake but for sharing this wonderful recipe …

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.. Have a great week.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.