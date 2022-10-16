Portsmouth Public Libray recommendations — Oct. 17

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Death Overdue by Allison Brook: Carrie Singleton is just about done with Clover Ridge, Connecticut until she’s offered a job as the head of programs and events at the spooky local library, complete with its own librarian ghost. Her first major event is a program presented by a retired homicide detective, Al Buckley, who claims he knows who murdered Laura Foster, a much-loved part-time library aide who was bludgeoned to death fifteen years earlier. As he invites members of the audience to share stories about Laura, he suddenly keels over and dies. Carrie is determined to discover who murdered the detective, convinced it’s the same man who killed Laura all those years ago. Luckily for Carrie, she has a friendly, knowledgeable ghost by her side. Readers might also enjoy How to Book a Murder by Cynthia Kuhn or Books Can Be Deceiving by Jenn McKinlay.

Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel Beck: Emerson Wilde has built the life of her dreams. Youngest Chamber of Commerce president in St. Cyprian history, successful indie bookstore owner, and lucky enough to have her best friends as family? Done. But when Emerson is attacked by creatures that shouldn’t be real, and kills them with what can only be called magic, Emerson finds that the past decade of her life has been…a lie. St. Cyprian isn’t your average Midwestern river town—it’s a haven for witches. When Emerson failed a power test years ago, she was stripped of her magical memories. Turns out, Emerson’s friends are all witches. And so is she. Readers might also enjoy The Witches of Moonshyne Manor Bianca Marais or The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna.

Coven by Jennifer Dugan: Emsy is a typical high school teenager who loves to surf and hang out with her friends, but everything changes when her relatives in upstate New York are murdered, and her family moves from California to embrace their coven culture and Emsy learns to control her powers as a fire elemental to search for her relatives’ killer. Readers might also enjoy City of Bones by Cassandra Clare or Grimoire Noir by Vera Greentea.