Portsmouth Public Libray recommendations — Oct. 10

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker: Duchess Day Radley is a thirteen-year-old self-proclaimed outlaw. Rules are for other people. She is the fierce protector of her five-year-old brother, Robin, and the parent to her mother, Star, a single mom incapable of taking care of herself, let alone her two kids. Walk has never left the coastal California town where he and Star grew up. He may have become the chief of police, but he’s still trying to heal the old wound of having given the testimony that sent his best friend, Vincent King, to prison decades before. Now, thirty years later, Vincent is being released. And Duchess and Walk must face the trouble that comes with his return. Readers might also enjoy These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant or All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers.

Mind Games by Nancy Mehl: When an anonymous poem predicts a string of murders, ending with her own, FBI Behavioral Analyst Kaely Quinn is paired up with Special Agent Noah Hunter, who resents his assignment. But this brazen serial killer breaks all the normal patterns, and soon Noah and Kaely must race against time to catch the murderer before anyone else, including Kaely, is killed. Readers might also enjoy The Priority Unit by Susan Page Davis or Unknown Threat by Lynn H. Blackburn.

The First Thing About You by Chaz Hayden: Harris is a high school teen with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and he wants people to see him as more than a boy in a wheelchair. He tries to make new friends, having his nurse help him in his endeavors. Ultimately, he wants to make the girl of his dreams see him and to fall in love. Readers might also enjoy The Words in My Hands by Asphyxia or Rosie Loves Jack by Mel Darbon.