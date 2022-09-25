Another one dish, easy recipe

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon is Patricia Nicholes with her Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole. Wow this is an amazing recipe.

I am making this — another one dish and easy recipe. Add a salad and maybe Garlic bread or just bread and butter and some applesauce and you will have a great meal. I love this recipe. Thank you so much Patricia.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great weekend!

Million Dollar

Spaghetti Casserole

A great all round family recipe

Ingredients

• 1 lb. of ground beef

• 1 jar of spaghetti sauce

• 8 oz. of cream cheese

• ¼ cup sour cream

• ½ lb. cottage cheese (equals 1 cup) or Ricotta cheese

• ½ cup butter (1 stick)

• 1 pkg. (16 oz.) spaghetti noodles

• Grated cheddar cheese or Parmesan cheese or a combination of both

Serves four to six.

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Boil your spaghetti noodles until done. Drain and set aside until ready to assemble.

3. Combine the cream cheese, sour cream and cottage cheese until well blended.

4. Brown ground beef and when done, drain well. Combine the ground beef with the spaghetti sauce and mix well together.

5. Put a few slices of butter into a 9-inch by 13-inch pan then pour half of the spaghetti noodles on top.

6. Take the cream cheese mixture and pour on top of the noodles. Spread well over noodles.

7. Pour the rest of the noodles on top of the cream cheese mixture. Put a few more slices of butter on top of the noodles.

8. Pour the spaghetti and meat sauce on top of the noodles.

9. Put in the oven uncovered for 30 minutes.

10. After 30 minutes, top with the desired amount of grated cheese and return to the oven for 15 minutes to allow the cheese to melt.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.