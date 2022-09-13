Couponing in Today’s World workshop returns to Pike County CAO

PIKETON – The Free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be conducting a Couponing in Today’s World workshop on Thursday, September 29th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, at the Ohio Means Jobs Career Center of Pike County, 941 Market Street, Piketon.

Learn innovative ways to clip, compile, and use coupons to save on everyday items. Bring coupons that you’ve collected and share. This class will also cover new trends in couponing, accessing online coupons, and using coupon mobile apps to get the most bang for your buck!

Registration is required for this workshop. For more information and to register for the workshop, con.act Kate at 740-289-2371 or email at [email protected]