Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers – Everyone from Wakarusa, Indiana, remembers the case of January Jacobs, who was found dead in a ditch hours after her family awoke to find her gone. Margot Davies was six at the time, the same age as January—and they were next-door neighbors. In the twenty years since, Margot has grown up, moved away, and become a big-city journalist, but she’s always been haunted by the fear that it could’ve been her. And the worst part is, January’s killer has never been brought to justice. When Margot returns home to help care for her sick uncle, it feels like walking into a time capsule. Wakarusa is exactly how she remembered: genial, stifled, secretive. Then news breaks about five-year-old Natalie Clark from the next town over, who’s gone missing under eerily similar circumstances. With all the old feelings rushing back, Margot vows to find Natalie and solve January’s murder once and for all. But the police, the family, the townspeople—they all seem to be hiding something. And the deeper Margot digs into Natalie’s disappearance, the more resistance she encounters, and the colder January’s case feels. Could the killer still be out there? Could it be the same person who kidnapped Natalie? And what will it cost to finally discover what truly happened that night? Readers might also enjoy Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica or The Hidden One by Linda Castillo.

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister – Late October. After midnight. You’re waiting for your seventeen-year-old son to come home. He’s late. As you watch from the window, he emerges, and you realize he isn’t alone: he’s walking toward a man, and he’s armed. You can’t believe it when you see him do it: your funny, happy teenage son, he kills a stranger, right there on the street outside your house. You don’t know who. You don’t know why. You only know your son is now in custody. His future shattered. That night you fall asleep in despair. All is lost. Until you wake… and it is yesterday. And then you wake again… and it is the day before yesterday. Every morning you wake up a day earlier, another day before the murder. With another chance to stop it. Somewhere in the past lies an answer. The trigger for this crime—and you don’t have a choice but to find it… Readers might also enjoy Upgrade by Blake Crouch or She Wouldn’t Change a Thing by Sarah Adlakha.

Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin – When eighteen-year-old witch Iris Gray accidentally enacts a curse that could have dire consequences, she must team up with a boy who hates witches to make sure her magic isn’t unleashed on the world. Readers might also enjoy The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones or Spells Trouble by P.C. Cast.

All Good People Here https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_All-good-people-here.jpg All Good People Here Wrong Place Wrong Time https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Wrong-place-wrong-time.jpg Wrong Place Wrong Time Wild is the Witch https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Wild-is-the-witch.jpg Wild is the Witch