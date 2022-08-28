Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Upgrade by Blake Crouch – At first, Logan Ramsay isn’t sure if anything’s different. He just feels a little … sharper. Better able to concentrate. Better at multitasking. Reading a bit faster, memorizing better, needing less sleep. But before long, he can’t deny it: Something’s happening to his brain. To his body. He’s starting to see the world, and those around him—even those he loves most—in whole new ways. The truth is, Logan’s genome has been hacked. And there’s a reason he’s been targeted for this upgrade. A reason that goes back decades to the darkest part of his past, and a horrific family legacy. Readers might also enjoy The Minders by John Marrs or The Mother Code by Carol Stivers.

The Bodyguard by Katherine Center – Hannah Brooks looks more like a kindergarten teacher than somebody who could kill you with a wine bottle opener. Or a ballpoint pen. Or a dinner napkin. But the truth is, she’s an Executive Protection Agent (aka “bodyguard”), and she just got hired to protect superstar actor Jack Stapleton from his middle-aged, corgi-breeding stalker. Readers might also enjoy If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane or Love at First Spite by Anna E. Collins.

Rise of the Vicious Princess by C.J. Redwine – Princess Charis has started to take over for her mother, the Queen, fulfilling her duties while also managing a war as well as the entire kingdom. In acts of rebellion, she runs out at night in disguise to take on enemies she can’t face during the day, and finds a love that she wants but cannot have. Readers might also enjoy Graceling by Kristin Cashore or Tales from Earthsea by Ursula K. LeGuin.

Rise of the Vicious Princess https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_rise-of-princess.jpg Rise of the Vicious Princess The Bodyguard https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_bodyguard.jpg The Bodyguard Upgrade https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_upgrade.jpg Upgrade