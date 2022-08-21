Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Bend Toward the Sun by Jen Devon – One summer. Two imperfect people. Love is NOT going to happen. But as combative banter gives way to simmering tension, sunlight begins to crack through the darkness smothering Harry’s soul. And after a lifetime of protecting herself from feeling anything, for anyone, Rowan tries to keep it casual. Readers might also enjoy Under the Tuscan Sun by Frances Mayes or Every Summer After by Carley Fortune.

Reputation by Sarah Vaughan – As a politician, Emma has sacrificed a great deal for her career—including her marriage and her relationship with her daughter, Flora. Fourteen-year-old Flora is learning the same hard lessons at school as she encounters heartless bullying. When another teenager takes her own life, Emma lobbies for a new law to protect women and girls from the effects of online abuse. Now, Emma and Flora find their personal lives uncomfortably intersected—but then the unthinkable happens: A man is found dead in Emma’s home, a man she had every reason to be afraid of and to want gone. Fighting to protect her reputation, and determined to protect her family at all costs, Emma is pushed to the limits as the worst happens and her life is torn apart. Readers might also enjoy Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena or Behind Closed Door by B.A Paris.

Don’t Call Me a Hurricane by Ellen Hagan – Eliza, a high school senior living on Long Beach Island in New Jersey, is still living with her trauma in the aftermath of a fierce hurricane that ravaged her home. In addition to renovations to the island turning it into a tourist destination, she is battling to keep her home while also falling in love with a tourist who’s family threatens her way of life. This novel written in verse. Readers might also enjoy The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo or The You I’ve Never Known by Ellen Hopkins

Bend Toward the Sun https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_bend-toward-sun.jpg Bend Toward the Sun Reputation https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_reputation.jpg Reputation Don’t Call Me a Hurricane https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_dont-call-hurricane.jpg Don’t Call Me a Hurricane