Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

“Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austen – Human foibles and early nineteenth-century manners are satirized in this romantic tale of English country family life as Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters are encouraged to marry well in order to keep the Bennet estate in their family. Readers might also enjoy “Longbourn” by Jo Baker or “Bridget Jones Diary” by Helen Fielding.

“We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart – A beautiful and distinguished family. A private island. A brilliant, damaged girl; a passionate, political boy. A group of four friends—the Liars—whose friendship turns destructive. A revolution. An accident. A secret. Lies upon lies. True love. The truth. Read it. And if anyone asks you how it ends, just LIE. Readers might also enjoy “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera or “One of Us is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.

“Dead End Girls,” a new novel by Wendy Heard, introduces us to Maude, a young girl close to enacting her plan to fake her death and escape her awful family. She revels in the idea of living her life free from other people, the way she wants to. However, her cousin, Frankie, finds out about her plans; she wants to fake her death as well. What will the two face when the moment comes to fruition? Readers might also enjoy “Indestructible Object” by Mary McCoy or “We Are Okay” by Nina LaCour.

“Together We Burn,” a new novel by Isabel Ibanez, introduces us to a fantasy medieval Spain, where the main animals on display are dragons instead of bulls. Zarela Zavlader is the eighteen-year-old daughter of the most famed and renowned Dragonador, her father. Her and her family take care of their home and their dragon arena along with her father, until one day he is injured severely, and the responsibility of Dragonador falls to Zarela. She must learn how to slay dragons from an unwilling dragon hunter and claim what is rightfully hers. Readers might also enjoy “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas or “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black.