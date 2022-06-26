Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

”Nine Lives,” by Peter Swanson – Nine strangers receive a list with their names on it in the mail. Nothing else, just a list of names on a single sheet of paper. None of the nine people know or have ever met the others on the list. They dismiss it as junk mail, a fluke – until very, very bad things begin happening to people on the list. First, a well-liked old man is drowned on a beach in the small town of Kennewick, Maine. Then, a father is shot in the back while running through his quiet neighborhood in suburban Massachusetts. A frightening pattern is emerging, but what do these nine people have in common? Their professions range from oncology nurse to aspiring actor. FBI agent Jessica Winslow, who is on the list herself, is determined to find out. Could there be some dark secret that binds them all together? Or is this the work of a murderous madman? As the mysterious sender stalks these nine strangers, they find themselves constantly looking over their shoulders, wondering who will be crossed off next…. Readers might also enjoy “Local Woman Missing” by Mark Kubica or “The Dead Girls Club” by Damien Walters.

“All My Rage,” by Sabaa Tahir – Lahore, Pakistan. Then. Misbah is a dreamer and storyteller, newly married to Toufiq in an arranged match. After their young life is shaken by tragedy, they come to the United States and open the Cloud’s Rest Inn Motel, hoping for a new start. Juniper, California. Now. Salahudin and Noor are more than best friends; they are family. Growing up as outcasts in the small desert town of Juniper, California, they understand each other the way no one else does. Until The Fight, which destroys their bond with the swift fury of a star exploding. Now, Sal scrambles to run the family motel as his mother Misbah’s health fails and his grieving father loses himself to alcoholism. Noor, meanwhile, walks a harrowing tightrope: working at her wrathful uncle’s liquor store while hiding the fact that she’s applying to college so she can escape him—and Juniper—forever. When Sal’s attempts to save the motel spiral out of control, he and Noor must ask themselves what friendship is worth—and what it takes to defeat the monsters in their pasts and the ones in their midst. Readers might also enjoy “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo or “How to Make Friends with the Dark” by Kathleen Glasgow.

“See You Yesterday,” a new title from Rachel Lynn Solomon, introduces us to the plight of freshman college student Barrett Bloom. She’s had a horrible starting day at her university, and just as it comes to a close, she wakes up back to the same day. Worse yet, her college arch nemesis, Miles, is also stuck in the Groundhog Day loop too. They slowly start to fall for each other as they start figuring out how to escape, but what will happen once the loop ends? Readers might also enjoy “Better than the Movies” by Lynn Painter or “The Upside of Falling” by Alex Light.