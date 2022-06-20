Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub – On the eve of her 40th birthday, Alice’s life isn’t terrible. She likes her job, even if it isn’t exactly the one she expected. She’s happy with her apartment, her romantic status, her independence, and she adores her lifelong best friend. But her father is ailing, and it feels to her as if something is missing. When she wakes up the next morning she finds herself back in 1996, reliving her 16th birthday. But it isn’t just her adolescent body that shocks her, or seeing her high school crush, it’s her dad: the vital, charming, 40-something version of her father with whom she is reunited. Now armed with a new perspective on her own life and his, some past events take on new meaning. Is there anything that she would change if she could? Readers might also enjoy Midnight Library by Matt Haig or The Dream Daughter by Diane Chamberlain.

The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth – THE HUSBAND – A heart surgeon at the top of his field, Stephen Aston is getting married again. But first he must divorce his current wife, even though she can no longer speak for herself. THE DAUGHTERS – Tully and Rachel Aston look upon their father’s fiancée, Heather, as nothing but an interloper. Heather is younger than both of them. Clearly, she’s after their father’s money. THE FORMER WIFE – With their mother in a precarious position, Tully and Rachel are determined to get to the truth about their family’s secrets, the new wife closing in, and who their father really is. THE YOUNGER WIFE – Heather has secrets of her own. Will getting to the truth unleash the most dangerous impulses in all of them? Readers might also enjoy Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty or The First Mistake by Sandie Jones.

I Kissed Shara Wheeler, a new title from Casey McQuiston, puts us into the shoes of Chloe Green. She has been in a rivalry with Shara Wheeler for as long as she’s been in False Beach, Alabama, both of them vying for the Valedictorian spot at their Christian Academy. Everything changes when Shara kisses Chloe, then mysteriously vanishes, and she’s not the only one. She teams up with her neighbor and her boyfriend to follow clues left by Shara to understand what happened. Readers might also enjoy Paper Towns by John Green or The Prom by Saundra Mitchell.