Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry – Nora Stephens’ life is books—she’s read them all—and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl, and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby. Which is why she agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina for the month of August when Libby begs her for a sisters’ trip away—with visions of a small town transformation for Nora, who she’s convinced needs to become the heroine in her own story. But instead of picnics in meadows, or run-ins with a handsome country doctor or bulging-forearmed bartender, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor from back in the city. It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they’ve met many times and it’s never been cute. If Nora knows she’s not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he’s nobody’s hero, but as they are thrown together again and again—in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow—what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves. Readers might also enjoy Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson or Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson.

One of Us is Dead by Jeneva Rose – Meet the women of Buckhead—a place of expensive cars, huge houses, and competitive friendships. Shannon was once the queen bee of Buckhead. But she’s been unceremoniously dumped by Bryce, her politician husband. When Bryce replaces her with a much younger woman, Shannon sets out to take revenge … Crystal has stepped into Shannon’s old shoes. A young, innocent Texan girl, she simply has no idea what she’s up against … Olivia has waited years to take Shannon’s crown as the unofficial queen of Buckhead. Finally, her moment has come. But to take her rightful place, she will need to use every backstabbing, manipulative, underhand trick in the book … Jenny owns Glow, the most exclusive salon in town. Jenny knows all her clients’ secrets and darkest desires. But will she ever tell? Who amongst these women will be clever enough to survive Buckhead—and who will wind up dead? They say that friendships can be complex, but no one said it could ever be this deadly. Readers might also enjoy The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins or The Secrets We Share by Edwin Hill.

The Peach Rebellion by Wendelin Van Draanen, explores the friendship between two teenage girls in a small town in California set in 1947. The two girls had a friendship when Ginny Rose’s family worked for Peggy’s family when they were young girls, until Ginny had to move with her family. Now that they’re back nearly 10 years later, their friendship remains, but is strained by another friendship Peggy has formed, as well as their class differences. Ginny is also struggling at home, with her mother’s mood swings becoming nearly unmanageable. Can her friends help her patch the rift growing in her family? Readers might also enjoy Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough or The War Outside by Monica Hesse.