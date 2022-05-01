Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers: Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother. As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered; as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss; as a US Marshal and FBI agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity—and why he really disappeared. Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth, together. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they are also building a new future. One neither Hannah nor Bailey could have anticipated. Readers might also enjoy Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter or Bring Me Back by B.A. Paris.

Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding – Sonya used to perform on stage. She attended glamorous parties, dated handsome men, rode in fast cars. But somewhere along the way, the stage lights Sonya lived for dimmed to black. In their absence, came darkness—blackouts, empty cupboards, hazy nights she could not remember. Haunted by her failed career and lingering trauma from her childhood, Sonya fell deep into an alcoholic abyss. What kept her from losing herself completely was Tommy, her son. But her love for Tommy rivaled her love for the bottle. Addiction amplified her fear of losing her child; every maternal misstep compelled her to drink. Tommy’s precious life was in her shaky hands. Eventually Sonya was forced to make a choice. Give up drinking or lose Tommy—forever. Readers might also enjoy We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride or The Kindest Lie by Nancy E. Johnson.

Only a Monster, the start of a new series by Vanessa Len, introduces us to Joan, a young teenager who is excited for her date with a boy named Nick. However, she is knocked out by her neighbors and misses the date. Even worse, she finds out her family are monsters that can travel through time and were slain while she was knocked out. Now she is determined to use her powers to go back in time and save her family. Readers might also enjoy City of Bones by Cassandra Clare or This Savage Song by Victoria Schwab.