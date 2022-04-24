Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe – Madeleine Talmage Force is just seventeen when she attracts the attention of John Jacob “Jack” Astor. Madeleine is beautiful, intelligent, and solidly upper-class, but the Astors are in a league apart. Jack is dashing and industrious—a hero of the Spanish-American war, an inventor, and a canny businessman. Despite their twenty-nine-year age difference, and the scandal of Jack’s recent divorce, Madeleine falls headlong into love—and becomes the press’s favorite target. The couple plans to return home from their honeymoon in the spring of 1912, aboard an opulent new ocean liner. When the ship hits an iceberg close to midnight on April 14th, there is no immediate panic. The swift, state-of-the-art RMS Titanic seems unsinkable. As Jack helps Madeleine into a lifeboat, he assures her that he’ll see her soon in New York. Four months later, at the Astors’ Fifth Avenue mansion, a widowed Madeleine gives birth to their son. In the wake of the disaster, the press has elevated her to the status of virtuous, tragic heroine. But Madeleine’s most important decision still lies ahead: whether to accept the role assigned to her, or carve out her own remarkable path. Readers might also enjoy The Dressmaker by Kate Alcott or Clara and Mr. Tiffany by Susan Vreeland.

Verity by Colleen Hoover – Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer when she is hired by Jeremy Crawford to complete the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife, author Verity Crawford, is unable to finish. Lowen arrives at their home, ready to sort through Verity’s notes and outlines, but unexpectedly finds an unfinished autobiography Verity never intended anyone to read. In it are bone-chilling admissions, including Verity’s recollection of the night their family was forever altered. At first Lowen keeps the manuscript hidden from Jeremy, but eventually realizes that a truth this horrifying would make it impossible for him to continue to love his wife… Readers might also enjoy Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn or I Know Who You Are by Alice Feeney.

The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman – In Berlin, at the time when the world changed, Hanni Kohn knows she must send her twelve-year-old daughter away to save her from the Nazi regime. She finds her way to a renowned rabbi, but it’s his daughter, Ettie, who offers hope of salvation when she creates a mystical Jewish creature, a rare and unusual golem, who is sworn to protect Lea. Once Ava is brought to life, she and Lea and Ettie become eternally entwined, their paths fated to cross, their fortunes linked. Readers might also enjoy The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rossner or The Dovekeepers by Alice Hoffman.

Loveless, a new novel by Alice Oseman, explores the love life of Georgia, or rather, the lack thereof. She had never had a crush or a romance story to call her own and she doesn’t understand why. This book chronicles her journey of understanding what it means to be asexual in a relatable tale. Readers might also enjoy The You I’ve Never Known by Ellen Hopkins or Between Perfect and Real by Ray Stoeve