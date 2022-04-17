Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini – The unforgettable, heartbreaking story of the unlikely friendship between a wealthy boy and the son of his father’s servant, The Kite Runner is a beautifully crafted novel set in a country that is in the process of being destroyed. It is about the power of reading, the price of betrayal, and the possibility of redemption; and an exploration of the power of fathers over sons—their love, their sacrifices, their lies. Readers might also enjoy Little Bee by Chris Cleave or A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini.

The Walnut Creek Wish by Wanda E. Brunstetter – Welcome to Walnut Creek, Ohio, where Orley and Lois Troyer own an antique store they call “Memory Keepers.” Though knowledgeable in antiques and their repair, their real talent is in mentoring folks who are hurting and don’t even know it. Enter Jeff, a restaurateur, and Rhonda, a hotel manager, who recently moved to Amish country for the slow pace, but the change of scenery puts even more stress on their already strained marriage. Will an antique sled be the last straw, or will it lead to unexpected revelations and the fulfillment of dreams? Readers might also enjoy An Amish Quilting Bee by Amy Clipston, Kathleen Fuller and Shelley Shepard Gray or The Bakeshop by Amy Clipston.

The Orphan’s Tale by Pam Jenoff – Sixteen-year-old Noa has been cast out in disgrace after becoming pregnant by a Nazi soldier and being forced to give up her baby. She lives above a small rail station, which she cleans in order to earn her keep. When Noa discovers a boxcar containing dozens of Jewish infants bound for a concentration camp, she is reminded of the child that was taken from her. And in a moment that will change the course of her life, she snatches one of the babies and flees into the snowy night. Noa finds refuge with a German circus, but she must learn the flying trapeze act so she can blend in undetected, spurning the resentment of the lead aerialist, Astrid. At first rivals, Noa and Astrid soon forge a powerful bond. But as the facade that protects them proves increasingly tenuous, Noa and Astrid must decide whether their friendship is enough to save one another – or if the secrets that burn between them will destroy everything. Readers might also enjoy The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris or Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelley.

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee, follows young Otori Miuko, the daughter of a servant-class father who runs a deteriorating inn, in the fantasy realm of Awara. One night, a demon who catches Miuko out late curses her to slowly turn into a demon. Exiled from her home, she now goes on a quest to find a curse before it’s too late. But will she decide to go back to her old life, or has the new freedom she has found captured her heart? Readers might also enjoy the Star-Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi or Descendant of the Crane by Joan He.