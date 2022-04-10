Create a chocolate charcuterie board

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for people to share their love and affection and of course, sweet treats. Chocolate reigns supreme on this day devoted to sweethearts. While a heart-shaped box of chocolate certainly makes for a delicious gift, those looking to increase the wow factor can put together a trending assortment.

Charcuterie boards have become a staple when entertaining or dining out. Charcuterie boards traditionally feature a variety of cured meats, cheeses, bruschetta, and even olives. But boards can be adorned with any tasty morsel their creators desire. Borrowing from that idea, savvy home chefs can create a sweets-based charcuterie board that’s sure to amaze.

To start out, figure out which nibbles your love one will desire the most. The chocolate charcuterie board can be entirely sweet, or a mix of sweet, savory and even salty offerings. Some ideas for a chocolate charcuterie board include:

– chocolate truffles

– chocolate-dipped fruits

– chocolate-covered pretzels

– chocolate bark

– melted chocolate fondue and assorted dippers

– Classic chocolate candies

– Assorted nuts like almonds and cashews

– Fudge squares

– Homemade turtle candy

– Chocolate nut rolls

– Dried fruits, such as figs and dates

– Graham crackers or butter cookies

Just as you would for any charcuterie board, choose an attractive wood board large enough to hold all of the desserts. Arrange the chocolates and other foods with an eye for presentation. Use fresh berries or mint leaves to fill in any gaps and add a little extra flair to the arrangement. If desired, think about pairing chocolate and sweet elements with traditional charcuterie offerings like cured salami, brie cheese, hard cheeses, crackers, and chutneys.

