Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle – When Katy’s mother dies, she is left reeling. To make matters worse, their planned mother-daughter trip of a lifetime looms: two weeks in Positano, the magical town Carol spent the summer right before she met Katy’s father. Katy has been waiting years for Carol to take her, and now she is faced with embarking on the adventure alone. But as soon as she steps foot on the Amalfi Coast, Katy begins to feel her mother’s spirit. Buoyed by the stunning waters, beautiful cliffsides, delightful residents, and, of course, delectable food, Katy feels herself coming back to life. And then Carol appears—in the flesh, healthy, sun-tanned, and thirty years old. Katy doesn’t understand what is happening, or how—all she can focus on is that she has somehow, impossibly, gotten her mother back. Over the course of one Italian summer, Katy gets to know Carol, not as her mother, but as the young woman before her. She is not exactly who Katy imagined she might be, however, and soon Katy must reconcile the mother who knew everything with the young woman who does not yet have a clue. Readers might also enjoy Liar’s Bench by Kim Michele Richardson or The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle.

The Half-Stitched Amish Quilting Club by Wanda E. Brunstetter – Join the club of unlikely quilters who show up for Amish widow Emma Yoder’s quilting classes. A troubled young woman, a struggling couple, a widower, a rough and tough biker, and a preacher’s wife make up the mismatched lot. But as their problems begin to bind them together like the scraps of fabric stitched together in a quilt, they learn to open up and lend a helping hand. Is this what God had in mind to heal hurting hearts and create beauty from fragments? Readers might also enjoy The Half-Stitched Amish Quilting Club: The Tattered Quilt by Wanda E. Brunstetter or The Healing Quilt by Wanda E. Brunstetter.

The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni – Sam Hill always saw the world through different eyes. Born with red pupils, he was called “Devil Boy” or Sam “Hell” by his classmates; “God’s will” is what his mother called his ocular albinism. Her words were of little comfort, but Sam persevered, buoyed by his mother’s devout faith, his father’s practical wisdom, and his two other misfit friends. This story is very heart-warming and relatable on many levels. Readers might also like Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane or The Promise of Jesse Woods by Chris Fabry.

The Summer We Forgot, a new novel by Caroline George, introduces us to the two main characters, Darby and Morgan. They used to be friends until two years ago at a summer camp, and their friend group has remained splintered ever since. Recently, the body of their science teacher has been discovered at the same camp, and they decide to try and piece together what happened to them, and what exactly happened in the summer they don’t remember. Readers might also enjoy Broken Things by Lauren Oliver or Conversion by Katherine Howe.